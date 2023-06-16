Just a week out from her sophomore album, Coi, Coi Leray is keeping the anticipation high. Tonight (June 16), she has shared “Run It Up,” a spicy new anthem from the album.

On “Run It Up,” Leray is in full control as she lays down the laws of the bedroom. She is making it known what she wants and setting her expectations high, challenging prospective men to run it up.

“Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up, ooooh / I’m an angel in the day and a demon in the night / Don’t go thinkin’ about it ’cause you might lose your mind / Drop the top in the winter ’cause my heart cold like ice,” she rap-sings on the song’s chorus.

It’s been quite a breakout year for Leray, who’s had a big hit with her song “Players.” Back in April, she gave fans a taste of her upcoming album, with her singles “Bops” and “My Body.”

In a recent interview with People, she shared the desire to become a household name.

“I know that I have the ability to make amazing songs, be one of the biggest artists,” she said. “And on top of that, be one of the biggest influential artists — whether it’s in mental health, body positivity, fashion.”

Coi is out 6/23 via Republic. Find more information here.