There are few bands still at it today (if any) that have been as consistently successful as Coldplay has for as long as they have. Each of their seven albums, from 2000’s Parachutes to 2015’s A Head Full Of Dreams, has reached the top of the UK charts, while every record since 2005’s X&Y has topped the US charts (aside from A Head Full Of Dreams, which peaked at No. 2). It’s a career worth remembering and celebrating, and a new documentary from the band aims to do just that.

Today, Coldplay released a trailer for their upcoming documentary film, which shares the title of their most recent album, A Head Full Of Dreams. There ought to be a deep level of access with the movie: It’s directed by Mat Whitecross, who has “been filming the band since their very first rehearsal,” according to the video description of the trailer. The trailer includes live video, archival footage, and interviews with the band members, so the movie has the potential to be a comprehensive look at one of the most important bands of the past 20 years.

The movie will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime beginning November 16, and there will be one-night-only showings at theaters worldwide on November 14.

Watch the trailer for A Head Full Of Dreams above.

