For residents of Massachusetts, one of the main festivals they can look forward to every year is Boston Calling. Now, thanks to Cousin Stizz and friends, there’s a new festival in town and it could be around for the foreseeable future. The inaugural Commonwealth Fest was announced today by Cousin Stizz and friends and it arrived with a message from the rapper. “This MY first show back in a year too and it’s gon be one of those ones,” he wrote. “Got some homies from all over the country plus some of the best from home.. some BIG surprises comin too.”

The Commonwealth Fest, which kicks off the weekend of September 16 and 17, is headlined by Cousin Stizz himself as well as rappers Buddy and Kenny Mason. The full list of performers features names from New England that include SuperSmashBroz, Michael Christmas, Borirock, Jiles (of Van Buren Records), Alondrugs, Avenue, Kei, Clark D, Snax, Nay $peaks, Tyler Loyal, and Nino Francis. Tony Shhnnow and Jenno represent the additional performers from outside of the New England area. The Commonwealth Fest will take place at Bellforge Arts Center in Medfield, Massachusetts in a two-day showcase presented by Stay Silent, a Rhode Island-based creative platform.

You can view the festival lineup in the post above. Tickets for the Commonwealth Fest go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10 am EST through the festival’s website.