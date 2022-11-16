Amazon Music will be live streaming ComplexCon this weekend. The music and fashion festival is being held in Long Beach, CA. Airing on the brand’s Twitch channel and Prime Video on November 20 at 6 pm PST, fans can tune in to see performances from Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert, Nigo, Kodak Black, Ski Mask The Slump God, Teriyaki Boyz, and more.

“ComplexCon has spent the last six years proving why Complex Networks is the most trusted media brand for youth culture. By working with Amazon Music, we can now offer our global audience access to some of the exclusive highlights that make ComplexCon the preeminent experience for convergence culture.” Justin Killion, president of Complex Network, shared in a statement. “With Complex Networks celebrating its 20th birthday this year, we’re excited to elevate ComplexCon on a global stage via Amazon Music, allowing us to showcase what two decades of being at the forefront of culture looks like.”

Along with the livestream on Twitch, Amazon Music has sponsored ComplexCon’s in-person gift shop. Festival guests can purchase everything from “official merchandise” to “rare collaborative pieces” by Verdy, Girls Don’t Cry, Wasted Youth, and many other artists/fashion brands. For those who are at home, there will also be opportunities to shop here.

Return to view the ComplexCon livestream this weekend here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.