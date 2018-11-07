Conor Oberst Shares Two Tender New Singles, ‘No One Changes’ And ‘The Rockaways’

11.07.18

Ground Control Touring

In 2016, Conor Oberst released a lovely low-key album called Ruminations, and last year, he dropped Salutations, which featured Ruminations songs and others in a more fleshed-out style. He has yet to share a record this year, but he has kept busy in recent months. Most notably, he’s collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers on several occasions, on recordings of “Would You Rather,” “LAX,” and a (Sandy) Alex G cover, “Powerful Man.” They also, along with Soccer Mommy, covered Sheryl Crow earlier this year. Now he’s arrived with some music of his own, as he just shared a two-song single, featuring “No One Changes” and “The Rockaways.”

Stylistically, the songs would fit in on Ruminations, since they’re relatively bare-bones in nature. “No One Changes” features just Oberst on piano and vocals, and he plays guitar and sings on “The Rockaways,” which also includes keyboard from Nathaniel Walcott, who was formerly in Bright Eyes with Oberst. Oberst hasn’t shared much information about the tracks, so it’s not clear if they’re teasing a new album, or if this is just a standalone release. Currently, the songs are only available on Oberst’s Bandcamp page.

Listen to “No One Changes” and “The Rockaways” above.

