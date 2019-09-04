Conway The Machine is back with more of his signature, sinister, street slang on “Tito’s Back,” the lead single from his upcoming mixtape, Look What I Became… along with his Griselda Records cohorts Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn. The Buffalo, NY rapper and Griselda founder’s new tape offers up a prelude to his upcoming Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, due out in October.
Over a brick-hard beat produced by Daringer, Conway, Benny, and Gunn do what they do best: Snarl and sneer their way through mean-mug verses sprinkled with silver-tongued punchlines and wise-guy wordplay. The way the trio makes rhymes ping-pong throughout their verses while still projecting the stone-faced menace of the grimy Buffalo streets they hail from is honestly impressive, with “Tito’s Back” delivering a sample of exactly the qualities that inured them to their growing audience and secured them a deal with Shady Records in 2017.
In the press release announcing the new track and mixtape, Conway says, “Look What I Became… is an appetizer before God Don’t Mistakes. I’m just staying on fire and keeping the streets feed and satisfied…. I came from the bottom, from nothing, and now I’m on a major label and making music with Eminem. This project is a blueprint of that.”
Look What I Became… is set for release on September 13 and will feature non-Griselda appearances from fellow New Yorkers Dave East and Jim Jones and production from Alchemist, DJ Muggs, and Statik Selektah.