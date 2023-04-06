A Coroner Determined That Coolio Died From A Fentanyl Overdose

West Coast rap legend Coolio’s death in September 2022 shocked the music world. Today, TMZ reports that investigators have determined the cause of his death: A fentanyl overdose.

Coolio was found dead at a friend’s house in Los Angeles in September; paramedics initially suspected a heart attack, and law enforcement officials say they discovered no drugs or drug paraphernalia at the home. However, the coroner’s report also noted traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system. Investigators also believe that the rapper’s lifelong cigarette habit — which he maintained despite having severe asthma — contributed to his death.

Fentanyl has become a hot topic of discussion, debate, and potential legislation as the driver behind a number of high-profile deaths in the entertainment industry in the past decade. Fentanyl overdose was the cause of the deaths of legends like Prince and Tom Petty, underground rappers like Lil Peep, rap rising star Mac Miller, and actors like Michael K. Williams.

The danger of fentanyl overdose is attributed to its strength: Like other prescription painkillers, its dosage must be carefully controlled since even a slight overdose can be fatal. Unfortunately, that strength has made it attractive to illicit drug dealers who use it to increase the effect of counterfeit pills; however, because users often do not know that they’re taking fentanyl, it’s much easier for them to take too much.

With all that said, due to the high profile of the deaths it’s caused, fentanyl has become a convenient bogeyman for disingenuous politicians and public officials, feeding into a panic that actually makes battling the opioid epidemic much more difficult. For more information, you can check out the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s Harm Reduction webpage.