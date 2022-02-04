Music

Cordae Croons The Fan-Favorite ‘Chronicles’ In A Mellow ‘A Colors Show’ Performance

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

When Cordae released his second album From A Bird’s Eye View a few weeks ago, one of the clear standout tracks was “Chronicles” featuring H.E.R. and Lil Durk. It became an instant favorite from the album and hopefully, he continues moving in that soulful direction on his future output. Until then, though, fans can be thankful that when the Maryland rapper agreed to appear on A Colors Show, the popular YouTube music channel, he brought a simmering solo rendition of “Chronicles” with him.

Of course, the running theme of A Colors Show stems from the vibrant backgrounds that artists perform before, and in Cordae’s, the cool, sky blue backdrop accents the mellow vibe of the song. Without his guest artists, it’s down to him to sing the chorus — a task he’s suited for, showing off his vocal range as he tunes in completely with his eyes closed, feeling the vibe.

Before the album’s release, Cordae also performed “Chronicles” as part of his stripped-down set for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, while fans will be able to catch him performing it live on his From A Bird’s Eye View Tour which began last night in Dallas and runs through March 19.

Watch Cordae’s performance of “Chronicles” for A COLORS Show above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
Babyface Ray’s Debut Album ‘Face’ Aims To Bridge The Gap Between Detroit And The World Beyond
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×