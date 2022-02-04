When Cordae released his second album From A Bird’s Eye View a few weeks ago, one of the clear standout tracks was “Chronicles” featuring H.E.R. and Lil Durk. It became an instant favorite from the album and hopefully, he continues moving in that soulful direction on his future output. Until then, though, fans can be thankful that when the Maryland rapper agreed to appear on A Colors Show, the popular YouTube music channel, he brought a simmering solo rendition of “Chronicles” with him.

Of course, the running theme of A Colors Show stems from the vibrant backgrounds that artists perform before, and in Cordae’s, the cool, sky blue backdrop accents the mellow vibe of the song. Without his guest artists, it’s down to him to sing the chorus — a task he’s suited for, showing off his vocal range as he tunes in completely with his eyes closed, feeling the vibe.

Before the album’s release, Cordae also performed “Chronicles” as part of his stripped-down set for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, while fans will be able to catch him performing it live on his From A Bird’s Eye View Tour which began last night in Dallas and runs through March 19.

Watch Cordae’s performance of “Chronicles” for A COLORS Show above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.