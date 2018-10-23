Courtney Barnett Rocks Her Way Through ‘Crippling Self Doubt’ On ‘Late Night’

10.23.18 2 hours ago

Courtney Barnett is well into the promotional cycle of her sophomore record, Tell Me How You Really Feel, which came out back in May. She’s played her fair share of concerts, released a handful of videos, and given a few late night television performances. The Australian rocker did some more of the latter last night, when she performed “Crippling Self Doubt And A General Lack Of Self Confidence” on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

For a song that wears its insecure heart on its sleeve, it sure does rock. The Tell Me How You Really Feel highlight sounds self-assured even when the lyrics are about feeling the exact opposite of that: “Your opinion means a lot / Well, tell me what’s the use / I never feel as stupid as when I’m around you.” That’s because Barnett is a killer performer and songwriter, and has an on-stage energy that always results in a positive time, even if the song she’s performing is about not putting that much faith in yourself.

Watch Barnett perform “Crippling Self Doubt And A General Lack Of Self Confidence” above, and revisit our interview with Barnett here.

Tell Me How You Really Feel is out now via Milk Records/Mom + Pop. Get it here.

Around The Web

TAGSCOURTNEY BARNETTCrippling Self Doubt And A General Lack Of Self ConfidenceTell Me How You Really Feel

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 25 mins ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP