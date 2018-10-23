Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Courtney Barnett is well into the promotional cycle of her sophomore record, Tell Me How You Really Feel, which came out back in May. She’s played her fair share of concerts, released a handful of videos, and given a few late night television performances. The Australian rocker did some more of the latter last night, when she performed “Crippling Self Doubt And A General Lack Of Self Confidence” on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

For a song that wears its insecure heart on its sleeve, it sure does rock. The Tell Me How You Really Feel highlight sounds self-assured even when the lyrics are about feeling the exact opposite of that: “Your opinion means a lot / Well, tell me what’s the use / I never feel as stupid as when I’m around you.” That’s because Barnett is a killer performer and songwriter, and has an on-stage energy that always results in a positive time, even if the song she’s performing is about not putting that much faith in yourself.

Watch Barnett perform “Crippling Self Doubt And A General Lack Of Self Confidence” above, and revisit our interview with Barnett here.

Tell Me How You Really Feel is out now via Milk Records/Mom + Pop. Get it here.