Last week, legendary riot grrrl group Bikini Kill announced a handful of reunion shows for 2019, and fans got so excited that they pretty much broke the online ticketing system. One person who is decidedly not thrilled about the comeback concerts, however, is Courtney Love.

Bust Magazine posted about the Bikini Kill reunion shows on Instagram and wrote, “Let’s chant for them to add a few more shows eh?” Love responded to that comment, “Speak for yourself. Biggest hoax in history of rock and roll.” Love added more comments to the post, writing in one, “Two of that band total amateurs. Hanna is a good hype man. But her persona is such a diy nonsense dilettante. A big idea they cannot convey, because they suck.” She responded to another comment, “Infant Santa Claus fantasies of bikini kill make me sad.”

This beef is nothing new. Hole’s 1994 song “Rock Star” is widely believed to be about Bikini Kill (who hail from Olympia, Washington) and about the riot grrrl movement as a whole. On the track, Love sings, “Well I went to school in Olympia / Everyone’s the same / And so are you, in Olympia.” At Lollapalooza in 1995, Love reportedly also threw punches at Bikini Kill singer Kathleen Hanna backstage. Bikini Kill hasn’t been consistently active since the ’90s, so Love’s long-term dedication to her disdain of them is impressive.