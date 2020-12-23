For much of the last week, Chicago’s Cupcakke and Atlanta’s Sukihana have been entangled in a rap battle that began with the former’s remix of “How To Rob”. The track saw her take aim at names like Sada Baby, Lady Gaga, Migos, Offset, Wiz Khalifa, Lizzo, Lil Baby, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Sukihana herself, and more. Sukihana was the first artist to take umbrage with being dissed, and she quickly responded with the track “Rob Who” before Cupcakke returned fire with “The Gag Is.” Sukihana fired another shot with “Cupcakke Bummy” this past weekend, but Cupcakke has yet to offer her response to the track. Whether she will or not remains to be seen, but for the time being, it appears the Chicago rapper is focused on putting some good in her community.

Thinking about opening a homeless shelter here in Chicago …by insuring the people that comes in will all have jobs with in a 4 month time radius , with a compacity of 300 people living there… let's get to it — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) December 22, 2020

The rapper revealed her plan to open a homeless shelter in her hometown in a tweet she shared on Tuesday. “Thinking about opening a homeless shelter here in Chicago …by insuring the people that comes in will all have jobs with in a 4 month time radius , with a compacity of 300 people living there… let’s get to it,” she wrote in her post. If Cupcakke is able to make her idea a reality, it will definitely serve as a huge benefit to her community. Until then, you can revisit her pre-beef single, “Elephant.”

