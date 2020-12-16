On 50 Cent’s 1999 single “How To Rob,” the rapper called out a bunch of his hip-hop contemporaries. Now, over two decades later, Cupcakke has done the same thing on her own version of the track, the appropriately titled “How To Rob (Remix).” The full list of people Cupcakke mentions on the song by name includes Sada Baby, Lady Gaga, Migos, Offset, Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez, Too Short, Young M.A., Lizzo, Lil Baby, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Sukihana, Lil Durk, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Tekashi 69, DaBaby, Lil Kim, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Mulatto, Flo Milli, and DreamDoll.

She doesn’t pull punches on any of them either. She says of Cardi, “Runnin’ through your party just so I can find Cardi, like, ‘B*tch, I’m finna give you your old teeth back!'” Of Megan Thee Stallion, she raps, “Run up on Megan like, ‘Give me your funds,’ and you can’t even run ’cause you just got shot.” She also says of Lizzo, “Catch Lizzo, drag her out the food court,” and notes of DaBaby, “Pull up on DaBaby, I change his Pampers.”

It doesn’t look like she’s trying to start any feuds, though, as she says at the top of the track, “Gang, gang, gang / If you hear your name, it’s all muhf*ckin’ love, don’t take sh*t personal / But you know how I’m finna slap this b*tch.”

Listen to “How To Rob (Remix)” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.