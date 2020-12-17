Sukihana Fires Back At Cupcakke With The Defiant ‘Rob Who’

Cupcakke’s fiery repurposing of 50 Cent’s breakout hit “How To Rob” has elicited its first on-record response. Sukihana, the Atlanta rapper who was co-signed by Cardi B in the “WAP” video and who just put out her debut project, Wolf Pussy, clapped back with the five-minute freestyle, “Rob Who?” The track has Sukihana’s name trending on Twitter, with the newcomer defiantly accepting the challenge and declaring, “Bring back the real rappers,” although she also makes clear that despite the vicious bars, “It’s all love tho.”

And that’s how you clear a bitch — Suki Hana (@sukihanagoat) December 17, 2020

The track comes after Suki received her second major co-sign from an established predecessor in the form of Rico Nasty, who put her on the remix to the breakout hit “Smack A Bitch” from Rico’s debut album, Nightmare Vacation. Suki’s own breakout came a few years ago when she provided a filthy guest verse on Cuban Doll’s “Drug Dealer.” Prior to that, she was a cast member on Love & Hip Hop — the show that also launched Cardi B’s career — beginning with season three. On “Rob Who,” she unleashes a flurry of punchlines that cut down Cupcakke, including one that compares her to Vivian from the ’90s animated classic Bebe’s Kids (that’s who’s in the cover art).

Cupcakke, who is known for shaking up social media with wild pronouncements and surprise releases of her fiery freestyles, once again sparked raised eyebrows and captured fans’ attention with her “How To Rob (Remix)” yesterday. Over the course of the song, she imitates the song’s original artist 50 Cent in reaching out with rude one-liners directed at her contemporaries. Aside from Sukihana, she also named Cardi, City Girls, Chief Keef, DaBaby, Doja Cat, DreamDoll, Flo Milli, G Herbo, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Mulatto, and more.