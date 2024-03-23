Cypress Hill will make another prediction from The Simpsons come true, after teasing it last August. Well, sort of. According to Consequence, the cartoon series included a scene about the rap group booking the London Symphony Orchestra to play with them, all because they were high. Although the joke happened decades ago, and some might not remember it, it seems the band hasn’t forgotten.

They recently announced a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on July 10. The “Insane In The Brain” band will also be accompanied by a 71-piece orchestra. Arrangements of the band’s songs will be conducted by LSO’s Troy Miller.

Fans previously saw Cypress Hill getting even closer to The Simpsons joke last year after they had a similar orchestral backing for some San Diego performances. And while this isn’t exactly the London Symphony Orchestra, it is an orchestra that will be in London, so it’s close enough.

Those looking to attend Cypress Hill’s London show can register to participate in a ticket pre-sale that takes place at 10 a.m. (presumably London time) Tuesday, March 26. The general sale will then open to the public at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Registration for the pre-sale will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 25.

For more information about Cypress Hill’s London orchestra show, visit AEG here to register for tickets or the official Royal Albert Hall website for the general sale.