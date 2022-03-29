In D Smoke And Westside Boogie’s ‘Crossover’ Video, Good Times Go Bad

In D Smoke’s new video for “Crossover” featuring Westside Boogie, good times go bad as a result of some bad decision-making. The video opens at an outdoor basketball game, where the Inglewood rapper puts the shimmy shake on a prideful player. With his feelings hurt, Smoke’s opponent goes to his bag and winds up clearing the court when he pulls out a pistol. Later, at a house party attended by both rappers, Smoke gets friendly with a lovely lady, only to have their “alone time” interrupted by a deeply unaware admirer.

“Crossover” appears on D Smoke’s 2021 album War & Wonders, the follow-up to the Rhythm+Flow champ’s debut album Black Habits. It’s the fourth video to be released from the project after “It’s OK,” “Shame On You,” and “Say Go.” The new album, which followed a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, featured 16 tracks and guest appearances from BJ The Chicago Kid, Fireboy DML, John Legend, Marsha Ambrosius, SiR (D Smoke’s real-life brother), Tobe Nwigwe, and Ty Dolla Sign.

Westside Boogie, meanwhile, has laid low since the release of his 2019 debut album Everything’s For Sale, but has released a handful of singles including “Float” while making occasional guest appearances on tracks with Dreamville rapper Lute and his LVRN family.

Watch D Smoke’s “Crossover” video featuring Westside Boogie above.