DaBaby Claimed He ‘Couldn’t See’ He Was Hitting A Woman In An Instagram Apology

Charlotte rapper DaBaby was entangled in yet another sour situation over the weekend when video surfaced of him hitting a woman in a Tampa, Florida club prior to a performance. The incident saw him booed by fans out of the club altogether, and he later posted in an Instagram story that the woman he struck had hit him with her phone first.

The rapper actually offered a reward to fans who could provide footage that showed his side of the story, but as Sunday afternoon came it seems DaBaby changed his tune about the incident. Once again going to his Instagram story, the rapper issued an apology for the assault witnessed by club goers, insisting according to Rolling Stone that he “couldn’t see” it was a woman he hit.

“I do sincerely apologize. I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone… I couldn’t see you because you got the flash this close to me,” DaBaby said. “Which is okay, it’s no problem… A lot of people had flash on me, and that’s okay. That’s what I signed up for.”

Continuing, DaBaby attempted to defend himself once more by saying “male or female” he would have responded the same way.

“But out of all them fans—how many people know how to zoom in? Just zoom in instead of popping me in the motherf*cking eye with the phone. But I do apologize that there was a female on the other end. I think by this time, you know it’s a well-known fact that male or female, I would’ve responded the same exact way.”

The rapper also expressed a desire to speak to the woman in person and offered to “make the situation better any way I can.”