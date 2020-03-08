DaBaby Was Booed Out Of A Club In Tampa After Video Showed Him Hitting A Woman

In recent months rapper DaBaby has been unable to steer clear of trouble, and his latest involves him appearing to slap a woman in a club on the eve of International Women’s Day. The rapper was in Tampa, Florida, at an afterparty when video captured him swinging at a woman, which drew boos from the crowd and forced him out of the venue entirely before performing.

The incident occurred after he headlined Tampa’s Wild 94.1 Wild Splash 2020 Festival where attendees saw performances from Roddy Ricch, Wale, Doja Cat, NLE Choppa and more. Video of the incident circulated online, which you can view here. In the video, a woman holds a phone and appears to be taking a picture of the Charlotte rapper, who then violently swings at her. According to a TMZ report, police were called to the scene but no charges were filed.

Folks at the concert tell TMZ … after the initial shock subsided, the crowd started booing the rapper. DaBaby and his crew left without performing a single song.

According to HotNewHipHop, DaBaby then went on Instagram and attempted to frame the video differently, asking for footage that showed the woman hitting him in the eye with her phone and offering a reward for the footage.

“I got $10,000 for whoever got a good angle of shawty hitting me in my eye with her phone,” the Charlotte rapper said in an Instagram story, asking to be tagged in the footage and sharing the clip of his swing himself. “Who know shawty government name so my lawyer can get active?”

DaBaby’s lawyer has, indeed, been active lately. Saturday’s violent incident adds to a list of other issues for the Charlotte rapper in recent months. A Boston performance turned violent in May of 2019, and DaBaby later posted a video of him knocking out rapper Cam Coldheart in a Louis Vuitton store. He also was caught on video “pushing” a Los Angeles hotel employee in January, an incident that followed an arrest in Miami for assault. He was also involved in an alleged brawl at a Dallas airport.

