Even in quarantine, it seems DaBaby can’t dodge the constant accusations of assault that have plagued him since he blew up in early 2019. TMZ reports that the Charlotte rapper is being accused of attacking a driver in Las Vegas, with a warrant issued for his arrest.

The incident allegedly occurred in November of last year. The driver told police that he was called to pick up the rapper and his crew in a Mercedes Sprinter to drive them to the Hard Rock Hotel. The driver says he got into an altercation with them after they lit up a joint and he asked them to put it out. Upon arrival to their destination, the driver says that the rapper and his friends refused to pay, punching him in the back of his head and telling him, “You ain’t the boss.”

The driver also claims that the men threatened him further, saying, “You’re lucky you’re not in my city because I would have killed you, cracker motherf*cker” and that they “would have left him dead on the road.” A warrant has been issued for misdemeanor battery.

DaBaby is already dealing with a lawsuit from a woman he allegedly punched at a club in Tampa earlier this year, as well as one from a rapper his security reportedly beat into a coma at a show last summer. It seems folks can’t help taking the title of his latest album, Blame It On Baby, to heart.

