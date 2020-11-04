DaBaby’s Brother Has Reportedly Died From A Self-Inflicted Gunshot

According to a report from TMZ, DaBaby’s brother, Glen Johnson, died on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina from a self-inflicted gun wound. The report says that Johnson posted a video of himself hours before his death, showing him in a car, visibly upset and crying, while in possession a gun. He also spoke about how many times he was “wronged.” Johnson is survived by his three daughters. DaBaby has yet to respond to the reported death.

The passing of DaBaby’s older brother is the second death to occur in the rapper’s family over the last year and a half. Back in mid-2019, the rapper’s father passed away shortly after the release of his debut album Baby On Baby. He spoke about the incident ahead of his sophomore album, Kirk.

“I got a text message saying my Album was #3 on the charts then talked to my lil brother and found out my pops passed away out of nowhere and my shit went #1 on the charts out of nowhere,” he said in the caption of an Instagram post. “My biggest loss and my biggest win at the same time. Errthang they love about me I learned from you.” He also spoke in an October 2019 appearance on The Breakfast Club about the conflicting feelings he had as he embarked on a successful tour while dealing with his father’s death. “Just came on the tour bus, but I’m typing obituaries and sh*t,” he said. “I’m doing all this while I’m breaking through on tour, rocking sold-out shows.”

(via TMZ)

