Why Honoring DaBaby At The Grammys Would Feel Revolutionary

The winner of the last five Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song have been, in chronological order, Kendrick Lamar, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake. Things haven’t been much more diverse in the Best Rap Performance category. Kendrick has scooped the prize in four of the last five years — three times as a solo artist and once with Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake on “King’s Dead,” which was joint winner last year, alongside Anderson .Paak’s “Bubblin.” Let’s all shed a tear for Drake, who has been nominated in the category seven times since its inception in 2012 without taking the gilded gramophone back to what must be a cavernous trophy room.

Kendrick and Drake present very different mythologies. Here we have the deep-thinking laureate versus the flashy extrovert; the man whose music fuels Black Lives Matters protests versus the star whose tunes play in the background of drunk dials. But as different as K.Dot and Drizzy might be, an expert con artist couldn’t convincingly argue that the duo’s domination of the Grammy’s rap categories sufficiently represents hip-hop over the past few years.

In this backdrop, honoring DaBaby in 2020 would feel revolutionary. His single “Suge” is nominated for both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, and if you believe that award shows should value innovation, DaBaby is a man who deserves to leave the Staples Centre on Sunday with gold in his backpack.

The idea of a transformative rap star coming out of Charlotte, North Carolina, once seemed unlikely. Now, it’s undeniable. DaBaby is Jonathan Kirk, a 28-year-old who first musically strutted out of The Hornet’s Nest a half-decade ago. His rise had been pretty stealthy, but having secured a deal with Interscope, the rapper dropped two albums in 2019, Baby On Baby and Kirk, that fully laid out the sense of immediacy that defines his sound. To hit play on one of his tracks is to see that toothy grin on the cover of Baby On Baby right in your face. His methodology is to flood the senses, to go eyeball-to-eyeball with listeners, to grab them by the esophagus for two-and-a-half minutes without once lettering go.

This is music relentless in its propulsive motion. Rather than waiting for the instrumental to settle, DaBaby likes to start spitting the moment the beat drops. Booming drums and repetitive key riffs are the DaBaby way. He locks you into those beats like they’re a Chinese finger trap.

DaBaby plays the ice-cold gangster with avant-garde proclivities. His music is half art installation, half in-joke. A ball of untamable energy, he fires off funny flexes and catchy hooks like a Gatling gun with a hair trigger. A natural weirdo in the vein of Cam’ron, he’s garnered significant pop culture presence while simultaneously being the kind of artist who would have been a rap blog hero had he dropped during the medium’s golden era a decade and a half ago. And unlike Lil Nas X, the rapper more likely to dominate conversation around this year’s Grammys, DaBaby’s envelope-pushing style has no trace of gimmick about it.

Take “Bop,” a song that could spawn a whole rap subgenre. ​“Sh*t with some bop in it,” is what DaBaby calls for throughout the tightly packed banger. When the bassline thumps through the speakers at the end of each bar, the rapper bounces his words off the beat like Sonic The Hedgehog bouncing off consecutive enemies. And he does it while paying respect to Bobby Smurda (“I’m a hot n****”) and The Notorious B.I.G. (“I’m going back to Cali like Biggie”). Is anyone else brave enough to take this innovative new style and run with it?