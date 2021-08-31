During his Rolling Loud festival set, DaBaby hopped on the mic and made some very distasteful and inaccurate comments about people living with HIV/AIDS. The homophobic rant caused the rapper to be dropped from several festival lineups and get called out by several celebrities for his offensive speech. Now, it seems as though DaBaby is taking some steps to educate himself about people living with HIV/AIDS.

According to a recent report from TMZ, the rapper has held meetings with nine HIV/AIDS non-profit organizations. A few of the organizations in attendance included Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, Positive Women’s Network, and Transinclusive Group. GLAAD had previously issued a statement following DaBaby’s comments, calling them inaccurate, “hurtful, and harmful to the LGBTQ community and the estimated 1.2 million Americans living with HIV.”

During the meetings, DaBaby allegedly had the chance to hear from people whose lives are impacted by the condition and how they are able to live with the virus. Apparently, several of the organizations had reached out to DaBaby directly following his rant, attempting to “call him in instead of calling him out” by having a thoughtful conversation.

Per TMZ’s report, several of the organizations noted DaBaby was “genuinely engaged” during their meetings and open to learning more about HIV/AIDS. He reportedly apologized for his inaccurate and hurtful comments, allegedly acknowledging how it impacted Black and LGBTQ+ communities.