Following the news of his brother Glenn Johnson’s death earlier this month, DaBaby penned the poignant EP My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) as tribute. Now further honoring his family bonds, the rapper dropped a video alongside his track “More Money More Problems” which co-stars his adorable daughter.

Directed by Gemini Vision, DaBaby’s “More Money More Problems” video offers a glimpse at the rapper’s home life. It’s filmed in his opulent home and shows DaBaby spending a wholesome day with his daughter Renny. The dad and daughter team enjoy each others’ company as they count stacks of money, play dolls in Renny’s princess-themed room, and goof around in DaBaby’s home theater.

Along with featuring his daughter, DaBaby dedicated the visual to his late brother. “In loving memory of Glenn Allen Johnson,” the rapper wrote in the visual’s caption.

DaBaby’s 8-track project My Brother’s Keeper is his third release of the year and features the likes of Meek Mill, Polo G, NoCap, and Toosii. The EP follows his recently released album Blame It On Baby and its subsequent deluxe reissue, further cementing DaBaby’s prolific reputation.

Watch DaBaby’s “More Money More Problems” video above.

My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) is out now via South Coast/Interscope. Get it here.