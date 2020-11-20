Just days into November, DaBaby and his family were hit with the tragic news that his brother, Glenn Robinson, passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot on Election Day. According to a report from TMZ, his death occurred after he posted a video of himself visibly upset with a gun in his possession as he spoke about how many times he was “wronged.” When the rapper learned about his brother’s death, he posted a line from his Kirk “Intro” track that reads, “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family.” Now, DaBaby has taken things a few steps further as he returned with a full tribute EP to his older brother.

After teasing his “My Brother’s Keeper” track a few days ago, DaBaby unveils the My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) EP for fans, one he dedicates to his late brother Glenn Robinson. The EP comes attached with seven songs and features from Meek Mill, NoCap, Polo G, and Toosii. The project was a surprise release for his fans as many thought the Charlotte rapper would grace them with just a song in honor of his sibling. The EP serves as DaBaby’s third release of the year following his Blame It On Baby album and its deluxe re-issue.

My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) is out now via South Coast Music Group/Interscope. Get it here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.