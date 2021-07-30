Over the past week, public opinion on DaBaby has, to borrow a phrase from one of his collaborators, done “a full 180“: He’s faced accusations of homophobia and the fallout from them following his controversial appearance at Rolling Loud last weekend. Questlove decided to speak out against DaBaby’s actions, which prompted DaBaby to fire back.

Questlove took to Instagram and shared a list of artists he would include in a modern Summer Of Soul festival lineup, and DaBaby’s name was on the list but crossed out. Questlove explained that he removed DaBaby from the roster in light of his recent goings-on and admitted that while he hesitated to speak out against him, the things DaBaby said were “not cool at all.” He wrote:

“I was hypothetically asked if I was curating an updated version of #SummerOfSoul who would be my acts? I gave my dream list. And now I’m updating my list —-because it’s 2021 & f*ck the bullshit. I’m especially not here for any savagery (if you’re lost: Google the idiocy of the crossed out). I’m not trine be all performative smurf & create a social flogging or start some click bait headlines. That’s missing the point. But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism—-this should go w/o saying is morally wrong. & not that fake hiding behind religion holier than thou morally wrong. But ‘that was f*cked up’ & wrong. I had to say something. Again I’m not doing this for ‘what do you want a cookie bro w your ‘love ye one another’ posts?—–black people already have a code about publicly criticizing so I’ll admit i was slow to do this because I mean he don’t know me from Adam. So this will prolly get marked as ‘old hater’ territory. But man…..that sh*t was not cool at all. I dunno man—maybe I’m turning into a grump: barely said anything about Rih in ’06 (lemme mind my business), looked the other way w ol bol & that MaGa Hat (he going thru thangs let him work it out)—-don’t even get me started on half of my rap heroes damn near becoming f*x news talking points w their russian bot reposts & misinformation on all things facts. Huey Newton wisely stated in the early 70s that we as a people should NEVER go so low in life (with what we been through) that we start oppressing/terrorizing the next man in the way we been terrorized for centuries. Y’all got my point. Sorry this came off awkward but y’all get the point. Y’all gonna learn that there are other human beings living in the space you are.”

DaBaby caught wind of the post and responded by insisting that he doesn’t know who Questlove is (despite performing with The Roots on The Tonight Show in 2019) and sharing messages for his detractors. He wrote on multiple Instagram Story posts:

“i ain’t even tryna be funny when i say …. i do NOT KNOW WHO DIS N**** IS DAWG [laughing emoji] [shrugging emoji] $ do not care bout loosing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove. You or any other n**** who wanna play follow the leader . This superstar you was a fan of is STAND UP n**** , Yeen never seen one of these huh? [laughing emoji] These n****s really think they gone influence people to stop f*ckin w/ the INFLUENCE [laughing emoji]. They go crazy bout what I say not yall [laughing emoji]. I got da influence AND the nuts n****. Y’all n****s cheerleaders. Y’all extra ass n****s tagging along playing on my top like I’m a n**** you can bully of sumn [laughing emojis] going out y’all way creating art work & sh*t tryna gain new fans off my situation cuz it’s QUIET for y’all n****s [crying emoji]. N****s better hit the studio of sumn.”

Check out Questlove and DaBaby’s posts below.