DaBaby and Roddy Ricch have the No. 1 song in the country right now with “Rockstar,” and they recently teased a new edition of the track. Earlier this month, DaBaby previewed a new verse addressing police brutality, a verse that appears on the new “BLM Remix” of the song that dropped today.

DaBaby raps on the track. “As a juvenile, police pulled their guns like they scared of me / And we’re used to how crackers treat us, now that’s the scary thing / Want anything we good at and we cherish it / Now we all fed up and n****s comin’ back for everything / Rockstars, n****, just watch the news, they burnin’ cop cars, n**** / Kill another n****, break the law, then call us outlaws, n**** / What happened? Want us to keep it peaceful.”

After the song reached the top of the charts last week, DaBaby offered a reflection on his origins, writing, “I came from nothing. Nah fr, I really came from nothing. I’m not perfect at all but look, I done been through it all, and still got PLENTY more to go through. If you willing to go through it with me, grab my hand let’s go. If not, F*CK YA. I wish you the best.”

Listen to the “BLM Remix” of “Rockstar” above.

