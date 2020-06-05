This week, DaBaby found himself in hot water with fans. The rapper had posted a photo to social media that depicted him cozying up with a freshly-purchased bag of Chick-Fil-A. Fans called the rapper out for supporting the business, which in the past has donated millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ organizations, while simultaneously remaining silent about the ongoing protests against police brutality. DaBaby clearly took his fans’ outrage into consideration, as the rapper has shared a new verse he wrote for his No. 1 track “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch.

DaBaby shared a video of himself rapping alongside a new “Rockstar” verse in his studio, which arrives at the track’s hook. Through his lyrics, rapper details injustices he’s previously faced by the hands of the police, which have been fairly frequent: “Number one on the charts, I’ma live vicariously / Oh there they go / Bias and pushing negative narratives / I’m ready though / Cops wanna pull me over, embarrass me / Abusing power / You never knew me, thought I was arrogant / As a juvenile, police pulled they guns like they scared of me,” DaBaby raps.

Listen to DaBaby’s brand new verse on “Rockstar” above.

