DaBaby has had his share of legal run-ins over the past year — notably, he avoided serious jail time after shooting a man who attacked him in a Walmart last year — but he claims that his latest dealings with the police were unlawfully motivated. Last night at Bojangles Coliseum in his hometown Charlotte, North Carolina, the Kirk rapper was detained after a show, telling NBC that he believes he was targeted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“CMPD — unlawful police department — unlawfully searched my car, arrested me,” he said. “Every time I do a show here. Every time. There’s nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around — can I borrow your microphone? **Grabs mic** — Shining it into the car windows… they follow me, they pull us over for not reason…”

According to police, officers were going to arrest and charge DaBaby with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting officers after he walked away from them, refusing to speak with them. They cuffed him and searched his car, then drove him to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department. The officers decided that instead of arresting him, they would issue citations for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delay. DaBaby went on Instagram after he was released to show off his jail identification wristband and claim he took mugshots and was arrested, not detained.

Showing off the clear plastic property bag he was issued and the intact wristband, DaBaby claims that he was improperly processed and threatened legal action against the CMPD. According to NBC, the rapper was arrested/detained just hours after passing out 200 toys to underprivileged families.

