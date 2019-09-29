XXL Freshman rapper DaBaby is known for using violence in unnecessary ways, knocking out another rapper in a mall and getting into scuffles with fans. After playing a free show this weekend, it seems as though his security is no different. During a recent show, concert attendees in DaBaby’s crowd captured footage of his security guard punching a girl several times after she approached him.

The captured footage, obtained by TMZ, graphically shows DaBaby’s security getting unnecessarily violent with a fan. While performing at Free Water Block Party in New Orleans, he hopped into the crowd, as he does at most shows. The footage shows the crowd swarming around the rapper, with many fans trying to get a quick word with him. One girl got a little too close, however, and his muscular security responded by sending two swift punches in the girl’s direction. The crowd backs up, leaving the girl on the ground, seemingly unconscious. DaBaby and his security walk back towards the stage as the girl’s friends lift her up off the ground and, hopefully, get her some medical attention.

TMZ reports the show was shut down shortly after the violent incident, but the police were never called.