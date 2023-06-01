Damon Elbert Takes His ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Performance To ‘New Levels’

Rising Seattle artist Damn Elbert wants to reach “New Levels,” and displays the potential to do just that with a new performance of his song for UPROXX Sessions. Blending the sounds of hip-hop and R&B with a pop sensibility, Elbert aims to make a name for himself with the help of Drakeo The Ruler‘s Stinc Team.

Elbert has appeared on a number of the LA-based group’s releases, including Drakeo’s final pre-humous album, The Truth Hurts and RalfyThePlug‘s 2022 project iHeartRalphy. With a moody crooning style, Elbert’s music bridges the gap between traditional pop songwriting and melodic hip-hop, giving the indie artist a toehold in each world.

In April, he released the third entry in his Love On The Line album series, following up in May with the single “Magic.”

You can watch Damon Elbert’s UPROXX Sessions performance of his new song “New Levels” above.

