In 2003, Danger Mouse and Jemini The Gifted One collaborated for the album Ghetto Pop Life. Afterwards, they recorded another record together, but it was kept in the vault for the decades following, until now.

Born Again was recorded in 2004. Its release coincides with the 20-year anniversary of Ghetto Pop Life. The lead single “Brooklyn Basquiat” is out now. The press release explains that the album “retains many of the elements of Danger Mouse and Jemini’s debut — most notably the fun-loving, sh*t-talking innocence — but also adopts a markedly more introspective and confessional tone.” It also adds that Jemini “delivers highly-personal and occasionally devastating lyrics about missed opportunities and redemption, his time in prison and complicated relationship with his father.”

Last year, Danger Mouse teamed up with Black Thought for a collaborative record called Cheat Codes. It had an impressive rosters of guests including Raekwon, Joey Badass, Run The Jewels, and a contribution from the late MF Doom. They also unleashed a collaboration with ASAP Rocky for “Strangers.”

Listen to “Brooklyn Basquiat” above and find the Born Again tracklist below.

1. “All I”

2. “Locked Up”

3. “Me”

4. “Knuckle Sandwich II”

5. “Born Again”

6. “Brooklyn Basquiat”

7. “Walk the Walk”

8. “Where You From”

9. “Dear Poppa”

10. “World Music”

Born Again is out 8/25 via Lex Records.