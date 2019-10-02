Much of the press about Danny Brown’s upcoming album Uknowhatimsayin has been centered on the fact that the record is executive produced by Q-Tip. He’s not the only collaborator on the album, though: Danny Brown’s new single, “3 Tearz,” features Run The Jewels, and is produced by Jpegmafia.

Seeing Brown and Run The Jewels hop on a track together isn’t surprising, since they have all been collaborators and friends for a number of years. Earlier this year, Run The Jewels’ El-P gave his first impressions of Brown’s new album, writing on Twitter, “Welp @xdannyxbrownx just played me his new album and even unmixed it’s an instant classic, imho. True story.” In a 2014 interview, El-P also mentioned Brown when talking about the best live performers in hip-hop, and Killer Mike chimed in, “That motherf*cker is my hero.”

Elsewhere on the album, Jpegmafia also makes a featured appearance on “Negro Spiritual,” which is produced by Flying Lotus and Thundercat.

Speaking of collaborations, Brown previously spoke about the experience of making the album with Q-Tip, saying, “There was no room for error. Q-Tip wanted me to go back to that ‘Greatest Rapper Ever’ era. I almost had to relearn how to rap again — an ego death type thing. He gave me this whole new outlook on music. I can’t go back to how I was before.”

Listen to “3 Tearz” above.

Uknowhatimsayin is out 10/4 via Warp. Pre-order it here.