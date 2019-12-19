Danny Brown Says He Can’t Play ‘Grand Theft Auto V,’ A Game He Is In

Danny Brown is a rapper first, but he’s also branched out into other endeavors, including doing some voice work on Grand Theft Auto V. Although it is the most profitable entertainment product of all time, Brown hasn’t spent much time playing the game (which he recently curated a new radio station for). In fact, he says he “can’t play” it because of his involvement.

Brown said in a recent interview, “I can’t play the new one, though. It’s hard when I’m involved. It’s amazing, I just hate to hear my own voice. It’s weird, it makes me a little bit shy. […] For some reason music is different for me. Maybe it’s because I’ve been doing it for so long, but it doesn’t matter to me with music. Hearing myself in Grand Theft Auto was just so f*cking surreal. I don’t know whether to enjoy myself or shed a tear [laughs]. I don’t wanna get emotional playing a video game.”

He also spoke about how he first got involved with the game, saying, “I’ve always been cool with the guys over at Rockstar. I played the lifeguard in Grand Theft Auto V [laughs]. I had connected with them when I was still with my prior manager, before Dart [Parker]. That was forever ago. The process was hectic, though. I was on tour. You gotta do what you gotta do when it’s Grand Theft Auto. That’s one of the best things in media history.”

Brown takes his voiceover work very seriously, as he said, “There was a point in time where I was trying really hard, doing auditions and stuff. But that’s a really competitive game! A few people get a lot of the jobs. If I do get stuff like that, it’s them reaching out to get Danny Brown. It’s less about my voiceover talent. But I’m studying and trying to get better at it. It’s something I wanna do. I’m putting my best foot forward. I’m not treating it as a game or side project. I’m highly committed to it.”

