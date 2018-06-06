Getty Image

It was the fall that nearly derailed a multi-million dollar tour. Three years ago, Dave Grohl was leading his band Foo Fighters through a show at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenberg, Sweden, when he miscalculated a jump and landed into the security pit, severely breaking his leg. Ever the jokester, the singer decided to nod to the incident last night, sending out a stunt double at the beginning of the show with the rest of the band, who promptly “fell” into the security pit, sending waves of concern throughout the stadium. You could almost feel the relief when the real Grohl popped out from the wings and marched up to the microphone.

As many know, the injury to Grohl’s leg was pretty catastrophic, but rather than abandon the tour, the frontman elected to construct a massive, metal throne, which he sat in and screamed from so that the show could go on. Later, when Axl Rose broke his ankle just before Guns ‘N’ Roses were set to kick off their own, highly anticipated reunion tour, Grohl lent him the seat.

In an interview last year, Grohl revealed that it was none other than his good buddy, Sir Paul McCartney, that assisted in his speedy recovery. “He and his family basically set up my entire surgery in London after I broke my leg,” he told NME. “I wouldn’t be playing music if it wasn’t for Paul McCartney because I learned how to play guitar with Beatles songbooks and playing along to Beatles records. But I also would not be walking right now if it was not for Paul McCartney. He knows some good f**king doctors.”