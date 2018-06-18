Getty Image

Last month, David Lynch hosted his first ever non-Los Angeles edition of the Festival Of Disruption at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, and anybody who knows Lynch’s work won’t be surprised by its eclectic lineup. Angel Olsen, Animal Collective, Flying Lotus, and Jim James, as well as other events like a screening of Lynch’s film Blue Velvet with actress Isabella Rossellini. He’s now getting ready to host the third Los Angeles version of the event — on October 13 and 14 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel — and the lineup is equally interesting.

Los Angeles, CA Oct 13-14. The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10AM PT. Learn more at https://t.co/l13fwsbjr5 #festivalofdisruption pic.twitter.com/WtZbNtnTlY — FestivalofDisruption (@FestDisruption) June 18, 2018

The festival will include talks from Carrie Brownstein, Amber Tamblyn, Grace Jones, Francis Ford Coppola, and a Q&A with Lynch. Jonsi of Sigur Rós will also host a Liminal “soundbath,” presumably based on the new “endless mixtape” of the same name. RZA will also perform his live score of The 36th Chamber Of Shaolin. As far as more straight up music, the lineup is led by the Dover Quartet performing music from Twin Peaks, Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, Vic Mensa, a DJ set from Saint Motel, and, most interestingly, Jeff Goldblum with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Goldblum recently signed a record deal with Decca Records (Universal’s classical label) and is set to release his debut album later this year.

