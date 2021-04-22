YouTube star Dax celebrates a milestone on this week’s Uproxx Sessions, as the music video for his deeply personal song “Dear God” crosses over 1 million likes on YouTube. It also has over 35 million views since October 2019. The song, framed as a prayer of sorts from an artist questioning his faith, ponders questions about religion, spirituality, and social issues as they relate to the existence of a benevolent higher power who seems not to mind too much when bad things happen to good people.

Dax also commemorates his second appearance on Uproxx Sessions, returning after performing his socially relevant song “Black Lives Matter” in August of 2020. He’s also a year removed from his 2020 project I’ll Say It For You, released in March.

Watch Dax’s celebratory performance of “Dear God” above.

Dax is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.