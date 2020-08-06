UPROXX Sessions‘ latest star is Dax, who comes through with an uplifting performance of his single, “Black Lives Matter.” Dax hails St. John’s, Canada and has built a following on YouTube dropping remixes of popular songs like Tupac’s “All Eyez On Me,” Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady,” and XXXtentacion’s “Look At Me.”

However, he often flips the grim subject matter to project a more positive message, which has made him popular among his subscribers and a family-friendly fixture at events like celebrity basketball games, where he shows off the skills he developed playing point guard for Newman University. Artists with whom he’s worked in the past include Hopsin and O.T. Genasis, and he’s even had a short-lived spat with Tory Lanez.

As is probably clear from the title, “Black Lives Matter” finds Dax addressing current events like the recent increased scrutiny on police brutality and calling for unity. It’s certainly a bit of a departure from the mischievous performances of recent guests like Bino Rideaux and Guapdad 4000, but Dax delivers with his own upbeat brand of positive energy.

Watch Dax’s “Black Lives Matter” performance above.

