Death Cab For Cutie Grasp At A Faded Memory On ‘I Dreamt We Spoke Again’

07.19.18 13 mins ago

Eliot Lee Hazel

Death Cab For Cutie ended 2017 by teasing that a new album might be on the way in 2018, and sure enough, that has come true. Thank You For Today, the follow-up to 2015’s Kintsugi, is set for release on August 17 via Atlantic. They introduced the album with the single “Gold Rush,” and now they’ve dropped another single, “I Dreamt We Spoke Again.” The song immediately settles into a midtempo groove that it maintains through the rest of the track, which has a hazy underwater vibe (or like a dream, which would make sense), especially thanks to the tremolo effect on Ben Gibbard’s vocals.

The band’s Nick Harmer previously said that the song was an early favorite of the band while making the record, and called it “one of those immediately captivating tracks.” Gibbard also said that they had a ton of material to work with for the album: “At one point I had written so much I thought we might have two records. But we wanted it to be concise enough that you can listen all the way through and then want to put it on again immediately.”

Around The Web

TAGSdeath cab for cutieI Dreamt We Spoke AgainThank You For Today

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP