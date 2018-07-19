Eliot Lee Hazel

Death Cab For Cutie ended 2017 by teasing that a new album might be on the way in 2018, and sure enough, that has come true. Thank You For Today, the follow-up to 2015’s Kintsugi, is set for release on August 17 via Atlantic. They introduced the album with the single “Gold Rush,” and now they’ve dropped another single, “I Dreamt We Spoke Again.” The song immediately settles into a midtempo groove that it maintains through the rest of the track, which has a hazy underwater vibe (or like a dream, which would make sense), especially thanks to the tremolo effect on Ben Gibbard’s vocals.

The band’s Nick Harmer previously said that the song was an early favorite of the band while making the record, and called it “one of those immediately captivating tracks.” Gibbard also said that they had a ton of material to work with for the album: “At one point I had written so much I thought we might have two records. But we wanted it to be concise enough that you can listen all the way through and then want to put it on again immediately.”