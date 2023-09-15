Denzel Curry continues to come through with the heat. Today (September 15), Curry has dropped his new single, — a collab with Kenny Mason called “Sked.”

The song’s title is a pronunciation of the word “scared,” and Curry makes it known that he’s not afraid of any opps. But rather, they’re the ones who should be on alert.

“I said what I said, b*tch, you sked, b*tch, you sked / I don’t go to sleep without a Glock by my bed / I don’t say no names ’cause them boys might be the feds / I’m about my family, God, business and my bread / And I said what I said, b*tch, you sked, b*tch, you sked,” raps Curry on his verse.

Mason then pops in, reiterating the message, making it known that he’s not here for any funny business.

“Gimme the loot, shoot, bullets at enemy troops / I got more arms than a centipede but he still’ll get beat like he sendin’ me loops,” raps Mason.

In the song’s accompanying video, Curry becomes a work of art through colorful animations. The video is about a minute shorter than the actual song, and Mason and his verse are absent from the video.

You can see the video for “Sked” above.