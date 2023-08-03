Heads are still spinning from Denzel Curry’s “Blood On My Nikez,” his single that began as a two-minute solo flex before receiving a Juicy J feature for the full version last week. Curry just increased the spin rate with “Ice Cold Zel Freestyle” featuring IceColdBishop.

The Florida-bred rapper only needs 99 seconds to confidently illustrate a visceral picture, juxtaposing his tangible rewards (“I got a motherf*ckin’ choppa like Olajuwon”) with the dire realities he had to overcome (“I was like six in the kitchen / My uncle and cousin was mixin’, they servin’ up rock”). Curry and IceColdBishop swap bars atop an unrelenting beat — seamlessly complementing each other’s stream of consciousness.

Curry teased “Ice Cold Zel Freestyle” with a Ken-like photo (nobody is immune to the Barbie craze), and the single arrives as he appears to be leading up to the release of Blood In Blood Out Reloaded (stylized as 13LOOD 1N 13LOOD OUT RELOADED), which he vaguely tweeted about in April.

13LOOD 1N 13LOOD OUT RELOADED — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) April 17, 2023

ICE COLD ZEL BIG ULTRA X ICE COLD BISHOP OUT AT 12AM TONIGHT! ET SPREAD THE WORD TO EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/OjpBvjUjAj — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) August 3, 2023

Curry last dropped Melt My Eyez See Your Future in March and doubled down on the album’s success with a two-disc Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition release last fall. Between then and now, Curry also assisted Armani White’s “Goated” and teamed with Midwxst for “Tally” in January.