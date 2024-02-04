Did 21 Savage Respond To Adin Ross?

21 Savage is a lot of things, and according to him, cheating isn’t one of them. The “Call Me Revenge” rapper is known for placing a few friendly wagers on things he enjoys doing, including video games, sports, and card games. 21 Savage recently won a whooping $300,000 from streamer Kai Cenat after “spanking him” at Madden.

While hanging out with YouTuber Adin Ross to promote his latest album, American Dream, 21 Savage put his luck to the test. During the broadcast, the two decided to play a card game. The two put a $400,000 pot on the line to take things up a notch. 21 Savage appeared to be the winner yet again. But before coughing up the dough, Ross noticed something was off with the cards used. Ross’ viewers began to call 21 Savage for cheating, which he echoed on a phone call with Kai Cenat.