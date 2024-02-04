21 Savage is a lot of things, and according to him, cheating isn’t one of them. The “Call Me Revenge” rapper is known for placing a few friendly wagers on things he enjoys doing, including video games, sports, and card games. 21 Savage recently won a whooping $300,000 from streamer Kai Cenat after “spanking him” at Madden.
While hanging out with YouTuber Adin Ross to promote his latest album, American Dream, 21 Savage put his luck to the test. During the broadcast, the two decided to play a card game. The two put a $400,000 pot on the line to take things up a notch. 21 Savage appeared to be the winner yet again. But before coughing up the dough, Ross noticed something was off with the cards used. Ross’ viewers began to call 21 Savage for cheating, which he echoed on a phone call with Kai Cenat.
Kai Cenat calls Adin Ross after he got "scammed" by 21 Savage.
"He sent the money, he sent me 250k" pic.twitter.com/JigDteEmyy
— DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 3, 2024
Did 21 Savage Respond To Adin Ross?
After gaining wind of Ross’ remarks, a user online alleged that Savage took to his Instagram Stories to deny Adin Ross’ claim with a heated message.
“Lame ass n****s scratching cards and blaming it on me,” read the alleged post. “That f*ck n**** Adin tryna call me a scammer. Let that Jew know that he’s blackballed from all of the rap game.”
No way 21 savage called out Adin Ross on a deleted Instagram story 😭 pic.twitter.com/MON6jhsfQ6
— SWB 💫 (@ykkswb) February 2, 2024
However, 21 Savage’s manager, Justin “Meezy” Williams, quickly refute the counterfeit post. “Bruh, if y’all believe that fake ass post, y’all crazy,” he wrote. “Who the f*ck says, ‘blackballed from the rap game.’ LMFAO, the internet goes for anything.”
It appears the two have made up. Yesterday (February 3), Ross took to his channel to update his followers, sharing that 21 Savage invited him to join him for another broadcast. View the full clip below.
Adin Ross confirmed that 21 Savage paid him back after their gambling incident during a recent livestream.
Adin also said Savage invited him to do an IRL stream together in Atlanta.
pic.twitter.com/rwylnlndVX
— No Jumper (@nojumper) February 4, 2024