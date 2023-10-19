d4vd might have tipped Uproxx off to “Call Me Revenge,” his collaborative single with 21 Savage for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

“I want to leak too much, but I literally just left a meeting about gaming,” d4vd told Uproxx’s Wongo Okon in an interview published on September 8. “I’m working a lot on Fortnite stuff, the new Fortnite season is dropping, and everybody’s on the game again. Gaming is going back on the radar. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III is dropping. I’m working hand in hand and being more in the gaming space and telling a story because that’s where I came from. I’m more of a gamer than a musician; it’s telling that story even more. I’m working on scoring and a lot of soundtracking, too.”

21’s “Call Me Revenge” featuring d4vd hit streaming services on Thursday, October 19. Per press release, it marks 21 Savage’s first original material as a solo artist since 2020’s “Secret” with Summer Walker.

“21 Savage will also star in an upcoming Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer, and Call Of Duty players can access 21 Savage as an operator in the game now and carry over the playable skin and their progress from Modern Warfare II to Modern Warfare III when it launches on November 10,” the release states. You can pre-order the game here.

In “Call Me Revenge,” d4vd’s smooth vocal runs perfectly complement 21 Savage’s confident flow about loyalty (“Keep my enemies closer / Than I keep my friends / Gotta get my payback / Been on that since way back”) and resiliency (“You gon’ shed blood if you made me shed tears”).

While it’s been three-and-a-half years since 21 dropped “Secret,” he hasn’t fallen off in the slightest — dropping joint albums Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin and Her Loss with Drake. Each project hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, d4vd has released two 2023 EPs, Petals To Thorns and The Lost Petals, and is opening on the second leg of SZA’s SOS Tour.

Below, listen to “Call Me Revenge,” see its cover art, and check out 21 Savage’s upcoming European and UK tour dates.

11/14 — Paris, France @ Zenith Paris La Villette

11/16 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

11/17 — Zurich, Switzerland @ THE HALL

11/19 — Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

11/21 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

11/23 — Manchester, UK @ Depot Mayfield

11/24 — Birmingham, UK @ Forum

11/30 — London, UK @ The O2