There’s no denying that, for many, the holiday season brings in an air of festivity. The constant loop of Mariah Carey’s mega-hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” eggnog, and the gathering of their closest loved ones is a joyous occasion. Others are hoping to fast-forward through the winter months and straight into the spring season. If that’s you, then the announcement of Dreamville Fest 2024 is right up your alley.

Last month, organizers confirmed that the annual event would return to its home of Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 6 and 7, 2024. This year’s lineup featured an all-star arrangement of Usher, Drake (with a host of guest cameos), Burna Boy, and more. Due to the massive set of entertainers that hit the stage this year, music lovers are curious to see how the 2024 event outdoes itself. So, did Dreamville Fest reveal its 2024 lineup? Not yet.

Although the Chase cardholders’ pre-sale kicks off tomorrow (November 8), the multi-day event has not given any hints about the official lineup. However, since its inception, the festival has always featured performances by Dreamville’s head honcho, J. Cole, and several of the imprint’s signees (Ari Lennox, JID, Earthgang, Cozz, Bas, and Omen). We’ll keep our eyes for the confirmed lineup, but that could be, if it sticks to its schedule, sometime in February 2024.

Dreamville Fest 2024 is set to take place on April 6 and 7, 2024, inside Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Chase cardholders’ pre-sale begins on November 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern. Find more information here.