Dreamville Announced The Official 2024 Dates For Its Annual Festival

Dreamville Festival will return in 2024, as J. Cole and Dreamville announced the dates for next year’s event, along with sharing some presale information.

The festival is returning to Raleigh, North Carolina on April 6 and 7, 2024. More info will presumably be shared as the date gets closer.

Dreamville Festival is entering its fourth year after officially launching in 2019, when it was rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence. Mother Nature’s beef with J. Cole carried over into 2020, nixing the second edition, which was pushed back into 2022 to allow more time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dreamville’s 2022 comeback festival was headlined by Lil Baby, with performances from Kehlani, DJ Drama accompanied by Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I., Blxst, Ja Rule and Ashanti, Moneybagg Yo, Larry June, Wizkid, Wale, and T-Pain. Meanwhile, this year’s festival saw J. Cole and Drake play a tandem headlining set, with Usher headlining the first day, and Lil Durk, City Girls, Sean Paul, Jessie Reyez, Toosii, Summer Walker, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, Ayra Starr, Baby Tate, and Burna Boy all performing throughout the weekend in addition to the Dreamville roster.

Drake and J. Cole’s set kicked off an impressive run of 2023 live guest appearances from J. Cole, who popped up at shows with Drake tour stop in Montreal, 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour, and 6lack’s Since I Have A Lover Tour stop in LA.