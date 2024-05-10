Unfortunately for Drake, it doesn’t look like the slew of rappers who joined in from seemingly all sides is interested in letting him walk away. In fact, some fans on Twitter noticed a line from Gunna’s album, One Of Wun, that suggests another fighter is jumping into the fray.

After exchanging diss tracks with Kendrick Lamar all weekend, Drake seemingly threw in the towel on Sunday night with the release of “ The Heart Part 6 .” From the song’s spoken outro, it seems that the Toronto superstar had grown tired of sparring with his Compton opponent, and wanted to move onto other things.

Did Gunna Diss Drake On His New Album?

Gunna, who released his new album One Of Wun today, appears to go after Drake on the song “Still Prevail.” In it, he rhymes, “I clear all the tabs, they pay for their abs,” evoking a similar jab that has been used against him by Kendrick, as well as Joe Budden, Rick Ross, and even Azealia Banks.

There’s no fucking way Gunna is dissing Drake too😭 pic.twitter.com/fBGj7m9p6M — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 10, 2024

It has long been rumored that the “Hotline Bling” singer got liposuction on his midsection — a rumor that Drake has never denied (although, to be fair, you can’t prove a negative). If Gunna really is referring to Drake with that line, it would bring the total of former collaborators turned competitors to five (six, if you count Meek Mill).

Incidentally, fans were sure that Gunna actually had a beef with Future, who seemingly announced the release of a project of his own earlier this week (which turned out to just be a single) with a remark that fans thought disparaged the younger Atlanta rapper. It remains to be seen how that’ll play out, but for now, it looks like rap’s tangled web of civil conflicts just got even more complex.