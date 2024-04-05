And with a new mixtape, fans are wondering if Cole will return the smoke. Some listeners immediately caught wind at some subs on a song called “7 Minute Drill,” which seemingly seems to be a response to Lamar.

J. Cole is back, and this time, he’s taking no prisoners. Tonight, Cole dropped Might Delete Later , a new surprise mixtape with 12 new songs. The mixtape arrives two weeks after rapper Kendrick Lamar allegedly dissed him and Drake on “ Like That ” from Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative album, We Don’t Trust You .

Did J. Cole diss Kendrick Lamar on “7 Minute Drill?”

On “7 Minute Drill,” Cole alludes to a rapper who he says is past his prime. He notes that the his first album was “classic,” and while his second album was well-received, it wasn’t very exciting. He says that the artist’s third album was his best, and that his most recent project was “tragic.”

“He still doin’ shows, but fell off like the Simpsons / Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic / Your second sh*t put [people] to sleep but they gassed it / Your third shit was massive and that was your prime / I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine /Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead / How ironic, now that I got it he want somethin’ with me /Well he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see / Boy, I got here off of bars, not no controversy / Funny thing about it, b*tch, I don’t even want the prestige /F*ck the Grammy’s ’cause them crackers ain’t never done nothin’ for me, ho”

Though Cole doesn’t call anyone out by name, it seems to be clear who he’s talking about.

You can listen to “7 Minute Drill” above

Might Delete Later is out now via Cole World and Interscope. Find more information here.