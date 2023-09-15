Sadly, Joe Jones and Sophie Turner aren’t the only entertainer couple looking to dissolve their relationship. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” rapper Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) and America’s Test Kitchen host Jeannie Mai are reportedly heading toward divorce, too.

After two years of marriage, Jenkins has reportedly filed for divorce from his Emmy Award-winning wife. The outlet alleged that prior to the filing with the Fulton County Superior Court, the pair had been separate for a significant period of time. They did not confirm what reason was listed in the court documents, but the publication did share that Jenkins will seek joint legal custody of the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

The duo got married in March 2021 at their Atlanta home. Since they began dating in 2018, they’ve shared their love story with the press and documented it across social media.

During an interview with ET’s Deidre Behar, following the ceremony Jeannie Mai opened up about their life together, saying, “Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way. I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other. And now being married, it’s even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we’re in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren’t healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like.”

Neither Jeezy nor Jeannie Mai have released a public statement regarding the matter.