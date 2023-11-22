Fans are noticing that one of Rod Wave ‘s signature songs sounds similar to an old Jay-Z song. Earlier this week, music fans took to Twitter to express their disdain toward Wave, as he supposedly borrowed a few bars from Hov. That said, some are arguing that this is simply a case of interpolation — something that’s been a component of hip-hop since its birth 50 years ago.

Did Rod Wave steal Jay-Z’s ‘Song Cry’ lyrics?

On Wave’s song, “2019”, which was originally released in 2021, he raps “We was so happy poor but when we got rich / That’s when signals get crossed and we got flipped / Read her mind, I don’t know what made me leave that sh*t / Made me speed that quick, let me see that’s it.” This particular verse is bar-for-bar with Jay’s 2002 song “Song Cry.”

This particular set of lyrics has left fans divided, with some noting that Jay-Z had interpreted Biggie lyrics early on in his career.

“When Jay-Z did it y’all said he was just ‘paying homage,'” said one Twitter user. “This just shows us that Rod Wave is a master student of the game.”

When Jay-Z did it y’all said he was just “paying homage”. This just shows us that Rod Wave is a master student of the game. https://t.co/HLwHZh85ha — G-1000 (@BGTheIceberg) November 22, 2023

Some also pointed out that Wave has previously interpolated bars by Boosie Badazz and Drake, but maintains an air of originality throughout his craft.

Boosie not even the only one

Rod wave been swiping from He got a young fan base

So he just was swiping a lot of

90s early 2000s rappers His audience would’ve never knew

Cuz they mostly young and women I’m not saying his whole career is him biting tho lol pic.twitter.com/WJM3h1IAB5 — MASTER STUDENT🤲🏾 (@MUSICANDBUILDS) November 21, 2023

Wave has since denied stealing lyrics from other artists.