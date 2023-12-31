Is “Hurt You” singer Toni Braxton going into 2024 as a married woman? Yesterday (December 30), her younger sister Tamar Braxton certainly made it appear that way. During an Instagram Live broadcast, fans bombard Tamar with questions about the status of Toni and Cash Money Records CEO Birdman’s relationship, brought forth by a rumor spreading across social media that the duo eloped in a private ceremony in Mexico.

Toni Braxton marrying Birdman is very Libra of her lmao Expect the unexpected from a gotdamn Libra, baby — 🏆 (@okaywayment) December 30, 2023

Joined by her fiancee Jeremy “JR” Robinson, Tamar joked, “Let me find out they (Toni and Birdman) got married before us,” adding, “But, they’ve been together 14,000 umpteen years!”

So, did Toni Braxton and Birdman get married? According to Toni, the answer is flat-out and unequivocally no. The notoriously private singer rushed to her official Instagram page to shut down the chatter. “My dear friend Birdman and I are not married. [We’ve] never been married. We are both single,” wrote Toni.

Not only are the pair not husband and wife, but based on Toni’s note, the duo are no longer dating. Toni and Birdman established a working relationship in 2022 after working on the song “Baby You Can Do It.” Their friendship remained over the decade until they took things to another level in 2016, when they confirmed their relationship. By 2018, they were engaged. It is unclear when they officially split.