Earlier this year, Nicki Minaj made it clear that she was working on music thanks to the re-release of her beloved mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. Three new songs were attached to the re-uploaded project, with one of them being “Seeing Green” with Drake and Lil Wayne. From that moment on, new releases from the Minaj arrived at a consistent rate. She teamed with Polo G for their first collaboration before remixing BIA’s hit record, “Whole Lotta Money.” Nowadays, the Pink Friday rapper is hard at work on what appears to be her next album, and as she progresses with it, Nicki took to Twitter to put out a special request.

Barbz: ask Keke, Tamar & Brandy to redo this. That’s what I sound like in my head. Would love to hear ppl who can rlly do it 😟🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/7BuZMv7Edw — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

Summer, Jhené & Kehlani can be good in the blend as well with their harmonies. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

Just challenging 6 gurls to redo that lil thing I sang. It’s on my story. Then I’ll take the a cappella & put together a lil Smthn 🎀 no big zeal zo ♥️ https://t.co/6WKOXikQru — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

After sharing a sultry snippet that features her repeatedly singing, “yeah,” Nicki revealed she needed help from a crew of singers to complete the song. “Barbz: ask Keke, Tamar & Brandy to redo this,” she wrote in a tweet. “That’s what I sound like in my head. Would love to hear ppl who can rlly do it.” In a second post, she added, “Summer, Jhené & Kehlani can be good in the blend as well with their harmonies.” Kehlani caught wind of the tweet and asked Nicki to be a bit more specific with her request. “Just challenging 6 gurls to redo that lil thing I sang,” Nicki replied. “It’s on my story. Then I’ll take the a cappella & put together a lil Smthn,” she wrote, adding, “no big zeal zo.”

Ok puddin pop. Love you. Dm it or post it when u want. No big zeal https://t.co/AVOVwive1z — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

Summer Walker also responded to Nicki and wrote, “I’d love that [black heart emoji].” Nicki replied, “Okay puddin pop. Love you. Dm it or post it when u want. No big zeal.”

It’s unclear when the record Nicki has in mind will arrive, but fans sure are excited for its release in the future.

You can view Nicki’s tweets above.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.