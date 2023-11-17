A spokesperson for the New York Police Department has contradicted a report this week that Sean “Diddy” Combs is being investigated for sexual assault after he was sued by his former girlfriend Cassie for rape and abuse.

Apparently, a member of the department told TMZ that there is an open, restricted-access case under the name Sean Combs, which many took to mean that Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was under criminal investigation. The timing of the account led to the natural assumption it had to do with Cassie’s lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday (November 16) in a Manhattan federal court.

However, TMZ now reports that NYPD denies such an investigation. A statement reads:

Yesterday, a member of the NYPD’s public information office erroneously told a reporter about the apparent existence of an active case file containing the name ‘Sean Combs.’ There is no such investigation, at present. Further, the release of such information is not consistent with the internal policies of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. The NYPD always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted.

TMZ said it also contacted law enforcement in Los Angeles and Miami but reported that “no police report has been filed as it pertains to Cassie or Diddy, and no investigation has been launched.”

Cassie’s lawsuit alleged that Diddy not only raped her in 2018, but also beat her repeatedly throughout their 10-year relationship and even threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car after he found out the two were romantically linked. Cudi later confirmed his car really did blow up in his driveway.